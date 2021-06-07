Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of AON worth $172,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

