Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 32.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 592.1% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.87. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

