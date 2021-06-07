Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

