Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $54,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.13. 80,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,616,559. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

