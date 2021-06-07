xRhodium (XRC) Market Cap Hits $3.16 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $684.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00007065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007179 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004398 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000917 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057734 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001998 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.