CoinUs Trading Down 76.2% Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 76.2% lower against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $90,753.46 and $1,215.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009734 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000199 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001051 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

