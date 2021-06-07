$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. L Brands posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $14.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

LB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 62,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

