Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,455,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.43. 1,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,822. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98.

