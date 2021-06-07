Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 598,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.96. 11,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

