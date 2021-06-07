Palouse Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 799.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Newmont by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Newmont by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Newmont by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $71.59. 295,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

