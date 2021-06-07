First Horizon Corp Sells 4,696 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Horizon Corp cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $491.35. 58,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,789. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.50 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

