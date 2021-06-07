Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Lowered by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises approximately 2.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 264,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,774,397. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

