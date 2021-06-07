Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.81

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 11703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

