The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.07

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 4864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.44.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

