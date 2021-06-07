The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.07

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 4864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
