Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.46

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 19625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

