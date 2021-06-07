Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.12

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.12 and last traded at $61.82, with a volume of 1117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,991 shares of company stock worth $8,702,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after buying an additional 756,332 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after buying an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $15,404,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

