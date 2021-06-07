Bollard Group LLC Acquires 412 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after buying an additional 2,585,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.18. 114,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

