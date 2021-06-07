Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $176.81. The company had a trading volume of 145,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,754. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.