River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 52,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,813 shares of company stock worth $10,179,525 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, reaching $164.10. 22,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,380. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

