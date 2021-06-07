Holderness Investments Co. Sells 673 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,068 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 3.7% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

