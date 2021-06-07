WeTrust (TRST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $80.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $724,656.00 and $80.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00077019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.01063721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.25 or 0.10304723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00053854 BTC.

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

