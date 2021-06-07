Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce $392.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.23 million to $431.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $286.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.95. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,423. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $167.47 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

