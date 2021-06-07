Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report $541.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.89 million. Belden reported sales of $424.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Belden by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Belden by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Belden by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 44,176 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 5,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Belden has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

