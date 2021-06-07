Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 30,600 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

