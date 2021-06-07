Crowny (CRWNY) One Day Volume Tops $81,440.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $81,440.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00068629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00285312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00255047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.36 or 0.01198056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,083.15 or 1.00216204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.01099568 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.