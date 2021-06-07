BeatzCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $154.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00098323 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

