Bollard Group LLC Buys 106 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 225,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,186,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $144.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,185. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $92.49 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

