Bollard Group LLC Has $22.65 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

