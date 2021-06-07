TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,614 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.13. 44,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

