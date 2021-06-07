Aspiriant LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $177.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

