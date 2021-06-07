Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,139 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $226.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

