Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.02. 17,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

