Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $169.60 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 2.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 1.17% of Wynn Resorts worth $169,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15,728.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,957 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,009 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.00. 89,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,642. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

