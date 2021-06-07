Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acerinox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

ANIOY remained flat at $$6.87 on Monday. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 229.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.