WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 15,137 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 228.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

LMT stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,365. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

