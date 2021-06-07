First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.97 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,391. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97.

