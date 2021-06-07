Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,104 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.88. 208,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,904. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.