Apron Network (APN) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.93 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.01058301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.03 or 0.10327479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.