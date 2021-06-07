Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.06. 670,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,736,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

