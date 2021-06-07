HOQU (HQX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.50 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $487,927.04 and $1.50 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.01058301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.03 or 0.10327479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054120 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

