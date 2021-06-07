Fractal Price Tops $0.33 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Fractal has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $167,740.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00284527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00252019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.14 or 0.01204935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,091.64 or 1.00170133 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.01096909 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

