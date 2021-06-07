-$1.84 EPS Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report ($1.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.06). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. 5,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.00. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.