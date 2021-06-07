Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Civitas has a market cap of $166,345.86 and $20.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,108,150 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CIVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.