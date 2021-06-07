DigitalBits Market Cap Reaches $29.15 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $29.15 million and $244,255.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00522205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004377 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.64 or 0.01445011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,372,740 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

