2,007 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.29. 5,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

