Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.5% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,580. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.