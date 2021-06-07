Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 161.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after purchasing an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $190.07 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

