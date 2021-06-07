Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 711,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 5.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $187,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.