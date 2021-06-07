WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February comprises approximately 2.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $26,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 106,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter.

PFEB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.21. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

