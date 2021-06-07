First Horizon Corp Acquires 1,279 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.40 and a one year high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.